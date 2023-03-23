I now have access to both ChatGPT and Bard, so I thought I would set them the same question, so I asked both this prompt: “write a 700 word blog post about image rights”. Here are the results, you be the judge.

Bard:

Image rights are the rights that an individual has to control how their image is used. This includes things like their name, likeness, and signature. Image rights can be used to protect a person’s privacy, to prevent their image from being used in a way that is harmful or embarrassing, and to earn money from the use of their image.

Image rights laws vary from country to country. In some countries, image rights are considered to be a part of copyright law, while in other countries they are considered to be a part of privacy law. In the United States, there is no federal law that specifically protects image rights, but there are some state laws that do.

The most common way to protect image rights is to register them with a government agency. This can be done in the country where the image was taken or in the country where the image is going to be used. Once an image is registered, the owner of the image has the exclusive right to use it. This means that no one else can use the image without the owner’s permission.

Image rights can also be protected by copyright law. Copyright law protects the expression of an idea, not the idea itself. This means that if someone takes a photo of you, they cannot copyright the photo, but they can copyright the way that the photo is taken. If someone uses your image in a way that violates your copyright, you can sue them for damages.

Image rights can also be protected by privacy law. Privacy law protects people from having their personal information used in a way that they do not want. This means that if someone takes a photo of you without your permission, they could be violating your privacy. If someone uses your image in a way that is embarrassing or harmful, you could sue them for damages.

If you are concerned about your image rights, you should talk to an attorney. An attorney can help you understand your rights and can help you protect your image.

Here are some additional things to keep in mind about image rights:

Image rights can be sold or licensed. This means that you can give someone else the right to use your image for a certain period of time or for a certain purpose.

Image rights can be transferred to a company. This means that if you start a company, you can transfer your image rights to the company. This can be helpful if you want to use your image in a way that is connected to your business.

Image rights can be inherited. This means that if you die, your image rights will pass to your heirs.

If you are interested in learning more about image rights, there are a number of resources available online and in libraries.

ChatGPT

Introduction

In today’s digital world, the importance of images cannot be overstated. From engaging social media posts to captivating website banners, images play a crucial role in capturing the attention of audiences and conveying messages. However, with the ease of access to images online, it is more important than ever to understand image rights and how to protect your visual content. This blog post will discuss the basics of image rights, the importance of proper attribution, and how to avoid common pitfalls in using and sharing images online.

Understanding Image Rights

Image rights, or the legal rights that individuals and organizations have over the use of their images, are a crucial aspect of intellectual property law. They encompass the right to reproduce, distribute, and display images, as well as the right to create derivative works based on the original image. In essence, image rights ensure that the creators of images have control over how their work is used and shared.

Image rights are typically protected under copyright law, which grants the creator of an original work exclusive rights to their creation. In most cases, the creator automatically owns the copyright upon the creation of an image. However, it is essential to note that certain conditions must be met for a work to be eligible for copyright protection, such as being an original creation and possessing a minimal level of creativity.

Importance of Proper Attribution

Attribution, or crediting the creator of an image, is not only a legal requirement but also an ethical practice. Proper attribution ensures that creators receive due recognition for their work, and it helps build trust and credibility with audiences. When using an image, always make sure to credit the creator, either by including their name, the title of the work, or a link to the source. Additionally, it’s essential to understand the terms and conditions under which an image can be used. Some creators may require specific usage agreements or licenses, while others may allow their work to be used freely, provided proper attribution is given.

Avoiding Common Pitfalls

Using images without permission: One of the most common mistakes people make is using images they find online without obtaining permission from the creator. This can lead to copyright infringement, which can result in legal action and financial penalties. To avoid this, always make sure to obtain permission from the copyright owner before using their image. Ignoring Creative Commons licenses: Creative Commons (CC) licenses provide a standardized way for creators to grant the public permission to use their work under certain conditions. These licenses are often used for images found on platforms like Flickr, Wikimedia Commons, and Unsplash. It’s essential to familiarize yourself with the different types of CC licenses and adhere to their specific terms and conditions. Failing to provide proper attribution: As mentioned earlier, proper attribution is crucial when using images. Failing to credit the creator of an image can lead to legal disputes and damage your reputation. Always ensure that you provide appropriate credit and follow the creator’s attribution guidelines. Assuming that all images are free to use: Just because an image is available online doesn’t mean it’s free to use. Many images are protected by copyright, which means you need permission from the creator before using them. Always verify the image’s copyright status and obtain permission when necessary. Relying on fair use: Fair use is a legal doctrine that allows the limited use of copyrighted material without obtaining permission from the rights holder. While fair use can provide a defense in certain situations, it’s essential not to rely on it as a blanket justification for using copyrighted images. Instead, always strive to obtain permission and follow the proper attribution guidelines.

Protecting Your Own Images

If you create original images, it’s essential to protect your rights as well. Registering your images with

Concluding

ChatGPT was considerably more detailed, but it stopped once it reached the word limit. Bard only reached 477 words. To be fair, Bard has just been released, so it has some catching up to do.

The content is bland, sort of informative, there are no major errors in either, but I chose this topic because it is precisely a non-harmonised area of law. ChatGPT started talking about copyright, there’s definitely an interface between both, but it’s not the same thing.

AGI this is not.